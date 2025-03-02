Sport

Palace Cup victory overshadowed by Mateta injury

02 March 2025 - 00:00 By Reuters

Crystal Palace beat second-tier Millwall 3-1 to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals yesterday — but the win was marred by an injury to in-form forward Jean-Philippe Mateta...

