ODDBALLS
Absolutely fatuous
09 March 2025 - 00:00
Although support for India’s cricket team is overwhelming and it can drown out common sense about that nation’s team and players, occasionally critics raise their voices above the “Cry More” brigade. Take Indian National Congress MP Shama Mohamed, who posted on X during the Champions Trophy about the Indian team’s captain: “Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!” She, however, deleted the post...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.