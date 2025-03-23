Sport

Goffin stuns Alcaraz, Djokovic makes winning Miami return

23 March 2025 - 00:00 By Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz fell 5-7 6-4 6-3 to Belgian David Goffin, who will now play Brandon Nakashima, who beat Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4 4-6 6-3 to advance in the Miami Open...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mokwana's World Cup dream alive Sport
  2. Prudence Sekgodiso on short track to win SA's first women's medal Sport
  3. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Chiefs turnaround on horizon - Stylianou Sport
  4. It’s up to us now: Broos Sport
  5. SA players get richer as IPL squeezes cricket calendar Sport

Latest Videos

Namibia's first female president vows to tackle joblessness | Reuters
Ukraine, US teams hold talks in Saudi Arabia | REUTERS