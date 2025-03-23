Sport

Late Kriel penalty seals it for Bulls

23 March 2025 - 00:00
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

Up in his coach’s box, Bulls director of rugby Jake White had shifted behind a large fern; in the president’s suite, head honcho Willem Strauss had his head in his hands. Neither could watch as David Kriel, who had taken over kicking duties, took aim with a 40m penalty at Loftus yesterday...

