SA players get richer as IPL squeezes cricket calendar
Financial benefits are enormous — with Heinrich Klaasen pocketing R48m, Kagiso Rabada R23m, Tristan Stubbs R21m
23 March 2025 - 00:00
While world cricket may struggle with an expanding Indian Premier League (IPL), for South African cricketers, its effect has been largely positive, with the SA20 proving to be critical to the increasing numbers of players from this country participating in India this year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.