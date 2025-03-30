Sport

City don't deserve Club World Cup penny - Pep

30 March 2025 - 00:00 By Reuters
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.
Image: REUTERS/Carl Recine

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said players and staff do not deserve any performance bonuses that may come their way from this year’s Club World Cup.

Reigning Premier League champions City have had a season to forget under Guardiola, with the club 22 points off leaders Liverpool while they were also knocked out of the Champions League early in the knockout phase playoffs.

Having exited the League Cup in the fourth round, City’s only realistic hope of domestic silverware this season is the FA Cup, where they are in the quarterfinals and play away at Bournemouth this evening.

The total prize pot for the Club World Cup is $1bn while the winners of the 32-team tournament to be held from June 14-July 13 in the US will earn up to $125m, but Guardiola does not want a single penny.

“We don’t deserve a bonus this season. If we win, it will go to the club,” Guardiola told reporters. “The manager, backroom staff and players don’t deserve it. Not even a watch!”

With City fifth in the league, Guardiola is focused on qualifying for the Champions League next season, saying this campaign has been a reality check for the veteran manager who is used to competing on several fronts at this stage of the season.

“You learn in the good moments and the bad moments. Experiences can happen many times and if you don’t learn, they will happen again,” he said.

“It is good for me, I will learn a lot and hopefully the club as well. When I said in the past that qualification for the Champions League was a huge success, they didn’t believe me —  but now they believe me.”

Guardiola said his first target now is to extend the club’s record by reaching a seventh straight FA Cup semifinal by defeating Bournemouth, a team that beat his side at the Vitality Stadium in the league earlier this season.

“They have a special way of playing and it works with the players and the ideas that they have,” Guardiola said.

“Every team plays in a specific way and they do it really well. Other teams are more direct, they want more crosses.”

City are still waiting for a verdict on the alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules, which could lead to fines, points deductions or the club even being stripped of titles.

But Guardiola said he and the squad were not affected by the constant speculation about what punishments they could expect.

“We are more than one year with that,” he said. “Nothing will change with one more week, or two or three or four more weeks.”

