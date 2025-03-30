Kevin Lerena: Teddy bear at home, lion in the ring
Kevin Lerena, set to fight Ukrainian Serhiy Radchenko in May, says he’ll hang up his gloves — but not before he has another shot at the world heavyweight title
30 March 2025 - 00:00
He chats on the phone with boxing greats Floyd Mayweather and Tyson Fury, and he’s knocked out many an opponent with his iron fist, but when Kevin Lerena gets home to his four kids, he’s just a big teddy bear...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.