Bucs' Champs League dream in Chaine's gloves
With Riveiro set to leave, Pirates are hoping to give him a resounding send-off
06 April 2025 - 00:00
Jose Riveiro insists his Orlando Pirates must be as swashbuckling against MC Alger in the second leg of the Caf Champions League quarterfinal [on Wednesday at Orlando Stadium] as they were when Mohau Nkota’s away goal in Algeria handed them an advantage. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.