BBK Unplugged
Caf must ban clubs of hooligan fans
I am no Eddie Levert. The only common denominator between the crooner and me is our abundant melanin drip
06 April 2025 - 00:00
I am no Eddie Levert. The only common denominator between the crooner and me is our abundant melanin drip. Even there, mine is more generous than that of Gerald’s dad. Our other shared similarity is that we were both raised in areas whose names begin with the letter C. Him in Canton, Ohio, me in Chesterville, Durban...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.