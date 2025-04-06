ODDBALLS
Chipping away at fan psyche
Oddballs is of the firm belief the phrase ‘when the chips are down’ is completely lost on Amakhosi
“With each bite, fans can now taste the audacious flavours that mirror the club’s indomitable spirit,” the Kaizer Chiefs website crowed at the launch of the club’s chips in 2023. “Haibo!” their fans objected as they have been left with a lingering bad taste in the mouth by a team that cracks under pressure like a, err, crisp! Chiefs have very much been on the offensive in giving their fans things to buy and consume but their quest to be a blue-chip enterprise is rather compromised by a decade-long trophy drought. Oddballs is of the firm belief the phrase “when the chips are down” is completely lost on Amakhosi...
