Athletics Akani Simbine storms to 100m world lead in season-opener
13 April 2025 - 00:00
Akani Simbine downed African record-holder Ferdinand Omanyala as he stormed to victory in the 100m at the Botswana golden league meet in Gaborone yesterday afternoon, clocking the fastest time in the world this year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.