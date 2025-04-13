Sport

Rugby World Cup too pricey to host

13 April 2025 - 00:00
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

The astronomical price tag attached to hosting a Rugby World Cup is simply too heavy for SA Rugby to host the tournament in 2035 or 2039...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rugby World Cup too pricey to host Sport
  2. I'm going nowhere, says Nabi Sport
  3. Athletics Akani Simbine storms to 100m world lead in season-opener Sport
  4. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Saviour Broos, undermined by an inept Safa Sport
  5. Swimming Chris Smith is only new face so far on small South African squad Sport

Latest Videos

Strongest evidence of life yet found on planet beyond solar system, scientists ...
SPOTLIGHT | The greatest story ever told is now on the big screen