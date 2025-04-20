ODDBALLS
‘Wanderer’ Jay for lunch at the Bullring
A surprise guest popped in for lunch at the Wanderers and was given a tour of the place by high-ranking officials from the Central Gauteng Lions union
20 April 2025 - 00:00
A surprise guest popped in for lunch at the Wanderers and was given a tour of the place by high-ranking officials from the Central Gauteng Lions union. Jay Shah, the ICC’s big cheese, who’d just spent a few days with his feet up in Zimbabwe after the ICC’s latest round of meetings, headed to the Bullring for a bite and a look around. He told officials it was his favourite venue in South Africa. Apparently there was talk about which stadium would host the 2027 World Cup final, but no confirmation it would be the Wanderers. ..
