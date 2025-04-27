Sinner doesn’t expect easy road on return from doping ban
27 April 2025 - 00:00
Jannik Sinner held on to his world No 1 ranking ahead of his return from a three-month doping ban, but the Italian does not expect his comeback to be as smooth when he takes to the court again at the Rome Masters next month...
