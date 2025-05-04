Oddballs
Not taken seriously
04 May 2025 - 00:00
New Western Province Rugby Football Union president Kevin Kiewitz explained to Oddballs that he wasn’t taken seriously as a player despite a long career in club rugby. The lawyer said his teammates saw him more of an office-bearer. “I started at UWC (University of the Western Cape). I played with Paul Treu, John Booysen, Gary Boshoff and Irven October. But they never saw me as a rugby player. They see you more as an administrator than a rugby player and they give you more duties in rugby administration,” Kiewitz said. He conceded, however, his transition into administration was smooth...
