Sport

'Chiefs to axe Nabi'

The Tunisian coach has not lived up to expectations and will leave with his whole technical team

11 May 2025 - 00:00
Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times

Kaizer Chiefs will terminate the contract of coach Nasreddine Nabi at the end of the season...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Chiefs to axe Nabi' Sport
  2. Akani Simbine, Zak Nene star as South Africa storm World Relays in style Sport
  3. Amakhosi end decade-long cup jinx Sport
  4. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Big decision awaits Khoza and his Pirates crew Sport
  5. Swimming SA and water polo head to court in potential landmark case Sport

Latest Videos

Phumelele Cafu SHOCKS Japan - Defeating Kosei Tanaka | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli | 14 May 2025