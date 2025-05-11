Oddballs
Moloi, don’t pass the bug
11 May 2025 - 00:00
Not even flu could keep Athletics South Africa president James Moloi from a press briefing with the national team ahead of World Relays in China. He showed up at the University of Johannesburg track on Tuesday as the teams, which flew out the following day, practised their baton changeovers. Let’s hope he didn’t pass his bug on to any of the athletes, although one of our Oddballs own was felled by flu later in the week. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.