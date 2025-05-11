Sport

Oddballs

Moloi, don’t pass the bug

11 May 2025 - 00:00 By SPORT STAFF

Not even flu could keep Athletics South Africa president James Moloi from a press briefing with the national team ahead of World Relays in China. He showed up at the University of Johannesburg track on Tuesday as the teams, which flew out the following day, practised their baton changeovers. Let’s hope he didn’t pass his bug on to any of the athletes, although one of our Oddballs own was felled by flu later in the week. ..

