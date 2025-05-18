Sport

Bulls slay Dragons in URC clash

Hosts dominate to lead 26-0 half-time and overcome visitors despite later pushback

18 May 2025 - 00:00
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

It started off poignant but in the end it was the poise and power of the Bulls that helped them down the Dragons 55-15 in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Cricket has never been a democracy' - Shukri Conrad Sport
  2. Amajita must win Afcon for Mashaba and Class of 97 Sport
  3. Confederation Cup slot still up for grabs Sport
  4. Our three strong candidates for PSL's Player of the Season Sport
  5. 'Chiefs to axe Nabi' Sport

Latest Videos

Murderbot — Official Trailer | Apple TV+
Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story | Official Trailer | Netflix