Bulls slay Dragons in URC clash
Hosts dominate to lead 26-0 half-time and overcome visitors despite later pushback
18 May 2025 - 00:00
It started off poignant but in the end it was the poise and power of the Bulls that helped them down the Dragons 55-15 in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.