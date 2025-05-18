Oddballs | The house rules
18 May 2025 - 00:00
You had to feel for the local news channel trying to do a live broadcast of the press conference at OR Tambo International Airport this week featuring South Africa’s victorious World Relays athletes. For what felt like an aeon their content was Athletics South Africa media manager Sifiso Cele reading out a list of house rules to attending journalists. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.