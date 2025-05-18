Our three strong candidates for PSL's Player of the Season
Mamelodi Sundowns will be officially crowned the Betway Premiership champions for the a record eighth consecutive time today after their match against Magesi at Loftus Stadium this evening. Sunday Times football writers Marc Strydom, Mahlatse Mphahlele and Sazi Hadebe pick their choice for of the Premier Soccer League Player of the Season.
18 May 2025 - 00:00
MARC STRYDOM'S PICKS..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.