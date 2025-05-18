Sport

Tennis Home favourite Paolini downs Gauff to clinch Italian Open

18 May 2025 - 00:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jasmine Paolini of Italy poses with the trophy following victory against Coco Gauff of United States in the women's singles final match in Rome on Saturday.
Jasmine Paolini of Italy poses with the trophy following victory against Coco Gauff of United States in the women's singles final match in Rome on Saturday.
Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Jasmine Paolini became the first Italian woman to win the Italian Open in 40 years when she beat American world number three Coco Gauff 6-4 6-2 in the final yesterday.

It was Paolini’s biggest clay-court title and her second 1000-level crown, with the 29-year-old from Tuscany having won the Dubai Championships last year.

Triumph in Italy boosts Paolini as she prepares for the French Open — where she was runner-up last year — which starts next Sunday.

Roared on by an adoring home crowd, Paolini became the first home player to win the women’s title at the Italian Open after Raffaella Reggi in 1985. “Congrats for the amazing week Coco. You reached finals, so you’re playing great. You are such a great player and a great person,” Paolini said.

Gauff had won two of her previous three meetings with Paolini but the 2023 US Open champion had no answers to the solid play of the Italian.

World No 5 Paolini came out all guns blazing to clinch a tight opening set in 54 minutes and then stepped up a gear to power ahead 3-0 in the next before sealing the win.

Gauff, who lost to world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid Open final earlier this month, racked up 55 unforced errors, while a dominant Paolini won 76% of her first serves.

However, Gauff will still has lots of positives to take away from Rome, having knocked out China’s Paris Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen, Russian teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva, and former US Open champion Emma Raducanu on course to the final.

Paolini, meanwhile, can add another trophy to her cabinet when she plays the women’s doubles final on Sunday alongside compatriot Sara Errani. The pair won doubles gold at the Paris Olympics.

“Congrats Jasmine on this incredible achievement. You’re an incredible person and player. It’s always tough playing you. Good luck in the doubles final. I hope you guys can take it home,” Gauff said.

READ MORE

Swiatek's struggles continue as Collins ends Rome title defence

Holder Iga Swiatek crashed out of the Italian Open to American Danielle Collins after a 6-1 7-5 third-round loss last night on Saturday in a major ...
Sport
1 week ago

Casper Ruud plays through rib injury to face Jack Draper in Madrid Open final

Norwegian Casper Ruud did not let a rib injury get in the way of setting up a Madrid Open final showdown with fifth seed Jack Draper of Britain, as ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Sinner doesn’t expect easy road on return from doping ban

Jannik Sinner held on to his world No 1 ranking ahead of his return from a three-month doping ban, but the Italian does not expect his comeback to ...
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Cricket has never been a democracy' - Shukri Conrad Sport
  2. Amajita must win Afcon for Mashaba and Class of 97 Sport
  3. Confederation Cup slot still up for grabs Sport
  4. Our three strong candidates for PSL's Player of the Season Sport
  5. 'Chiefs to axe Nabi' Sport

Latest Videos

Murderbot — Official Trailer | Apple TV+
Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story | Official Trailer | Netflix