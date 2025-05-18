The key to SA relay success: We before I
Their potential stands out for the likes of LJ van Zyl and Arnaud Malherbe, 4x400m world championship medallists from years gone by
18 May 2025 - 00:00
Old-timers have been swept up in the wave of optimism over South Africa’s successes at World Relays last weekend, wishing the global track team competition had been around in their day...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.