Wessels's stock on the rise
Playing rugby is a dream come true for 24-year-old Bulls and Boks utility player
18 May 2025 - 00:00
It was always Jan-Hendrik Wessels’ dream to play rugby. Even now the frontranker dreamily appears to be having a ball as if running around his family home’s back garden...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.