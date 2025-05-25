No slowing down for SA football in the second half of 2025
25 May 2025 - 00:00
Despite the string of administrative bungles that have beset it, South African football is thriving in 2025 with at least one team, the SA Under-20, already crowned African champions. Raymond Mdaka’s Amajita won the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Morocco 1-0 in Egypt last Sunday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.