Sport

Nottingham Forest fans eye fabulous new heights

25 May 2025 - 00:00 By Reuters

Many of Matthew Oldroyd’s memories as a Nottingham Forest fan involve climbing on to a bus to attend away games in unglamorous football destinations such as Oldham, Gillingham and Huddersfield...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Accidental' athlete Zakithi Nene running with purpose to stardom Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Whiz-kid Van Graan could succeed Rassie Sport
  3. Boks' popularity put to the test Sport
  4. Kaizer Chiefs miss out on PSL top eight as Cape Town City stay in fight Sport
  5. Proteas eyeing bigger Test schedule after 2027 Sport

Latest Videos

Billie Eilish Accepts the Award for Artist of the Year [2025 American Music ...
Trump calls Putin 'absolutely crazy' after more Ukraine strikes | REUTERS