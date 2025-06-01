Odd Balls | In the money
01 June 2025 - 00:00
The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) held a media day this week, informing journalists of their plans for Los Angeles 2028. Athletes have been getting antsy about not receiving financial support from Sascoc’s Operation Excellence programme, but Oddballs was pleased to hear the funding scheme for medal hopefuls was due to kick in from today. Apparently budgets needed to be finalised and approved. ..
