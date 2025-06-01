Sharks snatch gripping contest
01 June 2025 - 00:00
After a first half that was an insult to the sport of rugby, the Sharks and Munster produced a gripping contest which was eventually won by the hosts in a kicking contest — with 21-year-old replacement scrumhalf Bradley Davids landing a nerveless kick to send his side to the semifinals of the United Rugby Championship (URC)...
