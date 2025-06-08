Sport

Champion Coco Gauff stunned by her own achievement

Gauff battled from a set down to stun top seed 6-7(5) 6-2 6-4 to claim her maiden Roland Garros title and second Grand Slam crown.

08 June 2025 - 00:00 By Reuters

Coco Gauff was dumbstruck after beating world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open final yesterday, admitting she did not think she had what it takes to stop the Belarusian heavy hitter on court Philippe Chatrier...

