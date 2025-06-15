Former F1 racer Warwick suspended as Canadian Grand Prix steward

Formula One’s governing body has suspended former racer Derek Warwick as Canadian Grand Prix steward for unauthorised media comments about current drivers.
The FIA did not specify what the 70-year-old Briton, who raced from 1981 to 1993, had said but media reports said Warwick had been quoted by a betting platform talking about the Spanish Grand Prix.
Red Bull’s reigning champion Max Verstappen was handed three penalty points in Spain for a collision on June 1 with Mercedes driver George Russell, a sanction that left the Dutch driver one point away from a ban.
“Following recent unauthorised media comments, the FIA has taken the decision to suspend Derek Warwick from his duties as driver steward for this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix,” the governing body said in a statement on Friday.
“He will be replaced by Enrique Bernoldi, who will be officiating from the remote operations centre in Geneva for the remainder of the event. After discussions, Derek acknowledges his comments were ill-advised in his role as an FIA steward, and has apologised. Derek will resume his duties as a steward in the forthcoming Austrian Grand Prix.”
Warwick is the second steward to be dropped this year for unauthorised comments, with compatriot Johnny Herbert suffering that fate in January because his work as a media pundit was declared incompatible with the role.
Meanwhile, Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur slammed media reports in Italy that he said were disrespectful and distracting for employees and damaging the team. Speaking a day after seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton defended his boss as the man to lead the team back to the top, Vasseur showed he was hurting as he gave his own personal response.
Ferrari are second to McLaren in the constructors’ standings, but 197 points behind, and have not won a F1 championship since 2008.
Some media reports in Italy have suggested Vasseur’s position is at risk, along with other senior employees, and that driver Charles Leclerc could be looking for a move elsewhere. Hamilton’s future has also been questioned. “It’s not about myself, I believe, because this I can manage,” said Vasseur, who started out saying he would have to remain calm.
“It’s more about the people of the team. To throw their names like this, I think it’s just disrespectful for them, for the family. Perhaps it’s to give shit to the team, but in this case, I don’t see the point,” he said of the speculation, a comment that could put him in hot water with the FIA for using bad language.
He suggested it might be the only way some reporters operated.
“This is probably more the reason, but it’s really hurting the team... when you are fighting for the championship, every single detail makes a difference. From the beginning of the weekend, we are just thinking about this.
“If it’s their target to put the team in this situation, they reached their goal, but I think it’s not like this that we’ll be able to win a championship — and at least not with this kind of journalist around us.”
The Frenchman said he knew what he was taking on when he became principal in 2023, and could handle it, but it was hard for employees with families to read that their positions might be at risk.
Vasseur pointed out that Leclerc had a long-term contract, and repeatedly said he wanted to stay. “Each single interview from the beginning of the season, he’s saying that he wants to stay with Ferrari, he wants to win with Ferrari, his future is with Ferrari,” said the team boss.
“But every single Monday, we have articles saying that Charles will go next year. I don’t know what we have to do.”
Reuters
