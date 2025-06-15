ODD BALLS
The Abbey Road shrug
15 June 2025 - 00:00
Among the numerous events held in the build-up to the World Test Championship final was the induction ceremony for the ICC Hall of Fame, which took place at Abbey Road studios. Captains Temba Bavuma and Pat Cummins were among the VIPs. Around the corner from Lord’s, the studios, made famous by the Beatles, were an unusual spot for a cricket function, felt Bavuma. Told about its significance in pop music, Bavuma shrugged his shoulders: “When I was growing up, the Beatles weren’t a thing in Langa.” ..
