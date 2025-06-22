Esperance win eliminates LAFC from Club World Cup
22 June 2025 - 00:00
Youcef Belaïli scored in the 70th minute, goalkeeper Ben Said saved a penalty deep in second-half stoppage time, and Esperance Sportive de Tunis defeated Los Angeles FC 1-0 to keep their Fifa Club World Cup hopes alive in a dramatic contest on Friday in Nashville, Tennessee. ..
