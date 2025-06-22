Sport

Orbit on the verge of promotion after beating Casric in a dramatic playoff

22 June 2025 - 00:00 By SPORTS REPORTER

Siyabulela Mabele placed Orbit College in prime position to be promoted to the Betway Premiership after his strike gave the North West side a 1-0 win over fellow Motsepe Foundation Championship rivals Casric Stars...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sundowns unlucky losers in a seven-goal thriller against Dortmund Sport
  2. STUART HESS | No time to rest on laurels for Proteas Sport
  3. Swart believes Banyana can retain Wafcon crown Sport
  4. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | South Americans rule Fifa Club World Cup roost Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | When giants clash, it’s just HUGE Sport

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 23 June 2025
Vhavenda Royal Court Case