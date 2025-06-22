Sundowns unlucky losers in a seven-goal thriller against Dortmund
Downs contrive to be architects of their own downfall with many costly mistakes
22 June 2025 - 00:00
Mamelodi Sundowns will have to beat Brazilian team Fluminense in their last Group F match at the Fifa Club World Cup in the US to make it to last 16 of the competition after giving away an early lead to end up losing 4-3 to German giants Borussia Dortmund at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday night. ..
