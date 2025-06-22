Swart believes Banyana can retain Wafcon crown
Banyana open their campaign against Ghana on July 7, face Tanzania on July 11, and compete group C matches against Mali on July 14
22 June 2025 - 00:00
Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart oozes confidence as the clock ticks closer to the senior national team’s defence of their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title in Morocco next month...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.