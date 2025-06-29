Djokovic still hunts milestones with 20th Wimbledon looming
Serb will be seeded sixth this year but no-one will dismiss the threat he poses as he chases an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title
29 June 2025 - 00:00
Novak Djokovic says he is still hunting more career milestones as he prepares for his 20th Wimbledon bidding to match Roger Federer’s record of eight men’s singles titles...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.