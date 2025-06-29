Sport

Wenger promises better pitch quality at 2026 World Cup

29 June 2025 - 00:00 By Reuters

Fifa’s global football development chief Arsene Wenger acknowledged the quality of pitches hosting Club World Cup matches in the US was not good enough, but insisted it would be better when the country co-hosts the 2026 World Cup...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Not even Iron Duke can force Mbule to drink Sport
  2. What an avalanche: Boks batter BaaBaas Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Rassie's focus is on performance, not friendship Sport
  4. Jake White's future remains murky Sport
  5. Boxing SA looks to white-collar contests for the future Sport

Latest Videos

Algeria court to rule on bid to double Boualem Sansal's jail term • FRANCE 24 ...
LIVE: News conference after Dalai Lama reveals his succession plans | REUTERS