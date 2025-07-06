Sport

Sinner savages Martinez to reach Wimbledon last 16

Struggling Spaniard shown no mercy as world No 1 completes third consecutive straight-sets victory at All England Club

06 July 2025 - 00:00 By Reuters

World No 1 Jannik Sinner bulldozed into the last 16 at Wimbledon, crushing Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-1 6-3 6-1 in a ruthless Centre Court demolition job yesterday. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Will Siwelele FC have room for foreigners, one wonders Sport
  2. Last of the old-firm front row stands strong as an Ox Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Bok power on display — on and off the field Sport
  4. Wasteful Boks win Sport
  5. Safa promotion playoffs marked by off field protests right until the end Sport

Latest Videos

ANC Secretary General briefs the media on Mkhwanazi's allegations
Buyer's Guide Ep97 | BMW 120d, Honda Jazz, Toyota Corolla Quest, VW Citi Golf, ...