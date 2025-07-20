ODDBALLS
Anywhere will do for Siya
Bok captain Siya Kolisi was again pressed on his credentials as a No 8 ahead of Saturday’s Test against Georgia in Mbombela. Kolisi has done duty for the Sharks in that position, and did not appear a fish out of water. “I don’t mind playing anywhere. It is the first position he [coach Rassie Erasmus] saw me play when I was a junior. Then I moved to flank. I know I am capable but Kwagga [Smith] is there, and he is capable, and Cobus [Wiese] is also getting an opportunity. If you know the kind of 8s we have at the Springboks, I don’t think I’m there yet. I need to gain a few kilograms. If the opportunity is there, I will definitely play — but there are other guys who can do it.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.