Boks douse fired-up Georgia
20 July 2025 - 00:00
The performance by the Springboks last night only touched the realm of rout but, to be fair, it was really about the route the defending champions pursued to this year’s Rugby Championship...
The performance by the Springboks last night only touched the realm of rout but, to be fair, it was really about the route the defending champions pursued to this year’s Rugby Championship...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.