Morocco, Nigeria saunter into Wafcon semis

20 July 2025 - 00:00 By SPORT STAFF

Morocco, the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) hosts, delighted a packed Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat as they claimed a confident 3-1 victory over Mali on Friday night to book their place in the semifinals...

