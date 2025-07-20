Sport

Sports bodies 'in crisis' as McKenzie's department slashes funding

20 July 2025 - 00:00
David Isaacson Sports reporter

Sports bodies say they have been plunged into financial turmoil after the department of sport, arts & culture (DSAC) slashed their annual grants, but sport minister Gayton McKenzie counters that the cuts are part of a new funding model, where more money will go to athletes directly...

