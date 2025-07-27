ODDBALLS
Heaven-sent or Cavalier move?
27 July 2025 - 00:00
Purging a bulging e-mail inbox, Oddballs stumbled upon this gem from Boland Rugby. “In an authentic show of respect and reverence for the spiritual and cultural fabric of the Boland community, Boland Rugby will host a special prayer service at Boland Stadium ahead of every Boland Cavaliers home fixture during the 2025 Currie Cup season,” stated the e-mail about their Sunday matches...
