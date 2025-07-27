Inacio misses two penalties as Chiefs lose to Kotoko in last pre-season gig in Durban

Shinga certainly looked solid in a position for which Nabi struggled to get a regular player last season. Physically, the Durban-born Shinga showed he is not easy to beat and at times supported Glody Lilepo in attack.
Monyane, signed from Chiefs’ Soweto archrivals Orlando Pirates, was his usual self, very keen to help when his new team attacked, but his poor final ball will need to improve.
There was clear evidence of growth on the part of McCarthy, who was playing alongside Inacio in front of goalkeeper Brandon Peterson — who seems to be the preferred No 1 by Nabi these days.
In the midfield, Chiefs battled to create clear openings, but Sibongiseni Mthethwa showed why Nabi preferred him in the defensive midfield role as he helped clean up when Thabo Cele, Mfundo Vilakazi and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo lost possession.
Many had written off Da Silva before this match, but he did show glimpses of being a good target man, and his movement off the ball was not bad. He nearly gave Chiefs the lead midway through the first half when he connected with Ngcobo’s free kick but was unlucky to miss the posts.
Nabi made a couple of changes at the restart, as he was keen to test as many players in the last proper pre-season match before Chiefs open their league campaign away to Stellenbosch FC in Cape Town on August 10.
Da Silva made way for Wandile Duba, Mduduzi Shabalala came on for Cele, while Mmodi took Vilakazi’s place. Duba was unlucky to see his delightful strike hit the upright, just 10 minutes after he entered the fray on a pitch that looked in need of tender care, a week before the start of the football season.
Nabi will be happy his substitutes Shabalala and Mmodi combined well, creating the penalty that Inacio missed. Referee Philangenkosi Khumalo pointed to the spot after Mmodi was fouled by Henry Ansu, with Shabalala having played him through with a headed pass.
As much as Chiefs showed promise in this encounter, it will, however, be how they do in their first five league matches that will give a clearer indication whether they avoid finishing outside the top eight for a third successive season.
Inacio misses two penalties as Chiefs lose to Kotoko in last pre-season gig in Durban
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
It’s too early to draw any conclusions, but Kaizer Chiefs showed some positive signs in their last big pre-season Toyota Cup friendly played against Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Kotoko won 3-2 on penalties after Wandile Duba, Aden McCarthy, Pule Mmodi and Chiefs skipper Miguel Inacio failed to convert their spot kicks.
But overall, Chiefs’ display indicated they could improve in the 2025-2026 campaign, Nasreddine Nabi’s second season with the Glamour Boys. Chiefs could have won the match in 90 minutes had Inacio not missed after they were awarded a penalty five minutes before the end.
Chiefs produced some improvement in defence, an area where they were most vulnerable last season, as they conceded 32 goals in 28 Betway Premiership matches.
Nabi included three new players — Thabiso Monyane at right-back, Nkanyiso Shinga at left-back and Portuguese striker Flavio da Silva — in the starting lineup against Kotoko, who, at times, proved to be a handful for Amakhosi.
