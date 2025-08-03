Appollis shines on Bucs debut
Voted Man of the Match, he scored against his former club Polokwane City in MTN8 last-eight and was fouled, resulting in penalty scored by Maswanganyi
03 August 2025 - 00:00
Yesterday’s victory against Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarterfinals was a special day for many wearing the black and white colours of Orlando Pirates for the first time, but the afternoon belonged most of all to Ashwin Appollis. ..
