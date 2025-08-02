Sport

Bloemfontein to host Bafana Bafana’s 2006 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria

03 August 2025 - 00:00
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

Bafana Bafana's hugely important 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Nigeria will be played at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on September 9, the South African Football Association announced on Friday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | It's Ouaddou's turn to run league race better than ... Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Why the Boks are likely to beat the Wallabies Sport
  3. Rassie spoilt for choice Sport
  4. Appollis shines on Bucs debut Sport
  5. Sekhukhune bundle Galaxy out of MTN8, thanks to Grobler brace Sport

Latest Videos

Dexter: Original Sin | Official Trailer | Paramount+ With SHOWTIME
Warfare | Official Trailer HD | A24