Fiery Chippa hold Downs
Coach Badela should be happy with performance of debutants Mfecane, named man of the match, and teen Asanele Bonani, who was a handful for defenders
10 August 2025 - 00:00
This was not the statement performance Mamelodi Sundowns wanted but a glimpse into the brave new world of Chippa United. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.