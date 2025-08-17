Sport

Do or die for Arteta

17 August 2025 - 00:00
Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times

Manchester United have never been afraid to splurge the Benjamins to recruit players...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Off-colour Simbine out the running as Thompson trumps Lyles Sport
  2. Soweto Marathon NPC head to court to silence 'cancel race' trustees Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Wallabies earn respect by mugging Boks Sport
  4. Walloping Wallabies stun Boks at Ellis Park Sport
  5. Pirates claw back a draw with Downs Sport

Latest Videos

LIVE: Tunisia’s UGTT Union Protests in Tunis Against President Saied
Pakistan floods aftermath: Destruction highlights impact of climate change