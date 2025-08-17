Pirates claw back a draw with Downs
Coach Ouaddou saved by goal in the closing minutes of a tough encounter
17 August 2025 - 00:00
Abdeslam Ouaddou survives as Orlando Pirates coach thanks to Kamogelo Sebelebele’s cool finish that gave Pirates a 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal played at a sold-out Orlando Stadium yesterday. ..
