ODDBALLS
Rejection United
17 August 2025 - 00:00
Of the 10 targets that Newcastle United wanted to bring to Tyneside, only two — Anthony Elanga and Aaron Ramsdale — agreed to the approach of the Magpies. Benjamin Sesko is the latest to join a long list of those who frowned at Eddie Howe’s advances: James Trafford, Hugo Etikite, Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Dean Huijsen. At this rate, with top striker Alexander Isak wanting out of St James’ Park, few will object to renaming the club Rejection United...
