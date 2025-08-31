And then there were two: cash-rich Caf shortlists broadcast bidders
List whittled down to two agencies, US-based IMG and Iris Sport Media from Italy, for R17bn TV deal
31 August 2025 - 00:00
The Confederation of African Football (Caf), which announced on Saturday it had shortlisted two agencies for its $1bn (R17.6bn) broadcast rights, is about to declare a profit for the first time in eight years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.